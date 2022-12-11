Ndola man has emulated Nguzu as he wants to add another wife to his 6 wives

Ndola man emulate Nguzu…6 wives not enough

A NDOLA local court was treated to a scene that read like a script from popular local soap opera Mpali when a man’s sixth wife said she wanted a divorce because he keeps adding to his collection of wives.

Grace Chileshe said she was the sixth wife and despite her husband Stanley Musonda having many wives, he still went out and had a lot of extra marital affairs.

She filed to divorce her husband Musonda in a Chifubu local court because she can not keep up with his ever wandering eye as she is tired of him chasing after other women.

Credit: Sunday Times