Ndola PF Mayor Disowns Wheelbarrow Levy, Says It’s The UPND Govt Project

NDOLA MAYOR DISOWNS WHEELBARROW LEVY, SAYS ITS THE UPND GOVERNMENT PROJECT

“BA NDOLA,

Kalyati your Mayor, can never ever be part of such laws .I believe in pro-poor policies .I can never allow laws that kill my people even further in such difficult times as these.Mine is to empower,promote and help my business community to grow.



By the Powers vested in me as your Mayor I declare a withdraw of that document .Consider it as null and void.As for Management, lets share and discuss everything and i mean everything you want to subject my residents to.

Am sad that such is seculated without my knowledge.I request a written apology on this matter.

Immagine i only saw this on social media.Can’t squize the already squized poor hustlers to death.

So Help Me God !”