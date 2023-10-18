NDOLA RESTAURANT OWNERS SAY ZNS MEALIE-MEAL STILL UNAFFORDABLE

By Nonhlanhla Phuti

Some restaurant owners in Ndola say the Zambia National Service-ZNS- mealie meal, which is selling at K230 per 25-kilogram bag of breakfast meal will have no positive impact on their businesses.

ZNS has started distributing its Eagle One Mealie Meal Brand, which is available at ShopRite stores for K230 per 25KG for breakfast and K190 for roller meal.

However, restaurant owners in Ndola are of the view that the ZNS mealie meal price of K230 is still as unaffordable as the K280 that other brands are selling.

The traders have told Phoenix News that if the impact is to be felt, the affordable price of mealie meal should be below K200 for a 25kg bag, especially with other associated costs such as transportation of the commodity.

According to the traders, the K230 price will not reduce the cost of meals and have asked the government to consider distributing the mealie meal in community shops because stocking in ShopRite stores alone presents access challenges in the midst of a high demand for the commodity.

