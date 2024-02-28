Need For Serious Consideration Of Immense Challenges Zambian People Are Facing- UKA



NEED FOR SERIOUS CONSIDERATION OF IMMENSE CHALLENGES ZAMBIAN PEOPLE ARE FACING-UNITED KWACHA ALLIANCE

We are saddened to learn that Presidential Political Advisor in the UPND government, Levy Ngoma, when commenting on UKA’s strategic meeting and our pressers revealed that UPND finds as comical our highlighting of the calls of the Zambian people for the need to;

1 lower the cost of living in terms of

a) price of mealie meal

b) cost of fuel

c) cost of transport

2. bring down rising crime and eradicate junkies

3. urgently address the Barotse issue in an amicable manner

4. ensure that the majority of Zambians are not going hungry and quite often living on less than a meal a day

5. professionalise the civil service.

Just yesterday UNITED NATIONS DEVELOPMENT OROGRAMNE (UNDP) Africa Director Ahunna Eziakonwa raised the same issues UKA is raising when she led a team to State House where she noted that Zambia should have been an investment destination but poverty is a major risk in Zambia. Unfortunately the matters raised by (UNDP) Africa Director Ahunna Eziakonwa, and many other such issues for which UKA have been giving proposed solutions seem to not bother the UPND, instead, they consider these as laughing matters.

Our international partners and investors will be discouraged to learn that these are the issues the ruling United Party For National Development (UPND) find comical.

UKA, on the other hand, considers all these matters to be serious and will stand with the suffering Zambian people. Let us put Zambia first and all seriously concentrate on seeking solutions to the many problems our people are facing.

We sympathize with the suffering Zambians and do not consider their problems to be comical.

SAKWIBA SIKOTA S.C.,

UKA INTERIM CHAIRPERSON

UNITED KWACHA ALLIANCE

28th February 2024