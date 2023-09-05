Nevers Mumba defends Mnangagwa and Prophet Ubert Angel

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba wrote;

Interesting; I noted that Zimbabwean social-media is discussing the video made earlier by Dr. Nevers Mumba in which he strongly defended both President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Prophet Uubert Angel against the allegations of gold smuggling and bursting international sanctions.



He also dismissed the Gold Mafia Scandal documentary made by Aljazeera as unprofessional and a sham.

I think there is an attempt here, to a great extent, to show and demonstrate that the former Head of SADC Observer Mission to Zimbabwe’s harmonised elections was, intemperate, unreliable and a man ready for hire.



I searched for this full video and noted that its digital footprint has been erased.

Dr. Mumba had issued this video nearly at the same time as Citizen First President, Hon. Harry Kalaba who also dismissed the documentary as an imperialist’s project designed to discredit and scandalise certain candidates in the forthcoming elections. Hon. Kalaba’s video is available.

I note that Dr. Mumba has deleted this video from his official page.