NEW ZEALAND FUNDED PROJECT BENEFITS 1500 PEOPLE IN CLIMATE STRESSED LUANGWA DISTRICT

Luangwa, Sunday (June 11, 2023)

At least 1500 beneficiaries have successfully ventured into off- season agricultural activities after Luangwa Child Development Agency with funding from ChildFund New Zeeland and the New Zealand Government put up dams.



The exercise also saw the rehabilitation of three water harvesting systems in the Climate stressed Luangwa District.

The valley, prominent with perennial droughts, now has dams under the Luangwa Integrated Agriculture Project implemented in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture with a focus of promoting household food security.



Luangwa Child Development Agency Programmes Officer Given Kapiha said one of the dams in Chitope Area has catered for 700 beneficiaries.



Mr. Kapiha said the project further tapped water from the Zambezi River so that farmers can have access to water for growing produce to raise income even off rainy season.



He said the project also saw 800 hectares of land fenced off with solar power so that elephants do not attack agricultural fields for communities.



And one of the beneficiaries Nathan Tembo said he invested in 1500 bananas for his plantation, taking advantage of the availability of water to eliminate extreme poverty.



Mr. Tembo said his plantation is now a major income generating activity which helped him to raise funds to buy necessities for his household

