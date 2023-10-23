Ng’andu Magande Was An Honest And Incorruptible Man- Fred M’membe

ANOTHER GIGANTIC LOSS – MAGANDE HAS LEFT US

This morning we woke up to another storm of very sad news – the loss of Ng’andu Magande.

We return again today to pay respect to another outstanding leader of our country – Magande, our former Minister of Finance.

Yesterday it was about Amusaa Katunda Mwanamwambwa, our former Speaker of the National Assembly, today it is Magande. It is not easy to absorb such very heavy blows one after another in quick succession.

Like Amusaa, Magande was part of a very special generation of the leadership of our country whose values, dedication and patriotism embodied the soul of our homeland.

Magande was part of the special ones – an honest and incorruptible man.

And because of his integrity and the clarity of his ideas we supported Magande’s bid to succeed Levy Mwanawasa as president of our Republic in 2008.

Whenever there’s a shortage of honest and integrity in our leadership we should turn to Magande for inspiration. That is the great legacy he bequeathed us.

He will be greatly missed.

We send our heartfelt condolences to his widow, Mrs Joyce Magande, his children, relatives and friends.

May his soul rest in eternal peace!

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party