Nigeria to start distributing $1.5bn cash to the poor

The Nigerian government has said it will begin the distribution of $1.5bn (£1.2bn) cash to 15 million vulnerable households.

The cash handout is aimed at alleviating the soaring food, fuel and commodity prices.

Each eligible household will get $32 in cash for a three-month period beginning this month, Finance Minister says.

But he did not give an exact start date during his press conference in the capital, Abuja, on Tuesday.

The government believes the vulnerable households represent 62 million Nigerians – in a country with a population of more than 200 million.

It had first announced the scheme in July – intending to give $10 each to 12 million households.

But this prompted an public outcry, with many saying it was not enough.

In response, President Bola Tinubu announced a new scheme during independence day events earlier this month.

However, questions have been raised about who qualifies for the handouts and how households will be chosen.

Many Nigerians are experiencing economic hardships owing to the removal of a fuel subsidy by the government in May, when Mr Tinubu took office.

According to Nigeria’s National Bureau of Statistics, about 63% of Nigerians are considered “multidimensionally poor” – meaning they suffer from many deprivations.