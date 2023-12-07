Nigerian citizens protest ‘Army bombing’ that killed 120 civilians

Protest is currently ongoing in Zaria, Kaduna State, as residents hit the street to express their disappointment after the Nigerian Army bombing that took place in Tudun Biri community in the Igabi local government area.

Several residents were seen holding placards with the inscription, “Justice for Arewa” “Justice for Igabi” and “Secure North”.

Recall that 120 residents were reported dead after the Nigerian Army launched an airstrike on Tudun Biri village.

In a report by SaharaReporters, some survivors said they were bombed twice by the Nigerian Army as officials of Amnesty International visited the affected communities and confirmed the increase in the death toll.

It was gathered that after the incident, emergency officials attempted negotiating with community leaders to calm tensions in the village.

President Bola Tinubu has also, called for an investigation following the acknowledgement by the army that one of its drones accidentally landed on Tudun Biri village while celebrating a Muslim festival.

Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu’s spokesperson in a statement said, “President Tinubu describes the incident as very unfortunate, disturbing, and painful, expressing indignation and grief over the tragic loss of Nigerian lives”.