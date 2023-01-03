Nigerian Legend Emmanuel Amunike Describes Zambian League As Competitive

NIGERIAN LEGEND DESCRIBES ZAMBIAN LEAGUE AS COMPETITIVE

THREE months after his appointment, Zanaco consultant Emmanuel Amunike has described the Super League as competitive.

In September last year, Amunike, a Nigerian legend, was engaged to assist coach Kelvin Kaindu following the club’s sustained failure over the years. Zanaco are entering their seventh year without winning a Super League title. The Bankers last won the league crown in 2016 under the tutelage of Mumamba Numba.

Ahead of the second round of the 2022/2023 season, Amunike has given an assessment of the Zambian top-flight, describing it as tough with no clear favourites. (Daily Mail)