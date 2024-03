Nkombo takes issue with PF MPs showing up for lunch

Local Government minister Garry Nkombo has complained that while the 42 PF members of parliament stayed away from the house sittings, they all showed up when the house adjourned for lunch.

Rising on a point of order, Nkombo said while a quorum was reached for members of parliament during lunch, the same has not happened during the sittings as PF members of parliament have stayed away from the house.

Credit: Daily revelation