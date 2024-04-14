NO ONE IS TALKING ABOUT HOW MR MKANDAWIRE IS AFFECTED BY THE ACTIONS OF THE WIFE AND KALABA

By ‘Hon’ Saili Mavegie Phiri

It’s unfortunate that there is death involved otherwise, I personally would not defend Mr kalaba’s action based on his popularity over the trauma Mr MKandawire is going through right now.

Humanly am judging and criticizing both Mr Kalaba and Mrs MKandawire for the activities they involved themselves. Him being a public figure does not mean that he is immuned to public criticism, Am not sure about the relationship that Kalaba and the husband to the deceased shared, But if at all the husband was not aware of what was happening between the two accident victims then I have no good words for them.

The only word I would say is a sorry and quick recovery from the the pain of the accident otherwise the husband and the children are more in pain than those who have departed.so I was imagining If at all the couple had children what the father( Mr MKANDAWIRE ) tell the children? Just Imagine the trauma the husband is in right now knowing that the wife died in the hands of another man and to make the matters worse a family friend?

I will be sympathetic if at all the husband was aware of the relationship these two people shared and also the Rumors that Mr MKANDAWIRE and the deceased divorced. otherwise beyond that it’s a sorry shamefull situation for both Mr Kalaba and Mrs MKANDAWIRE.