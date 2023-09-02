NO ZAMBIAN CASUALTIES IN JOHANNESBURG BUILDING FIRE – ZAMBIAN EMBASSY

IN the aftermath of the devastating fire that engulfed a five-storey building in Johannesburg’s Central Business District on Thursday, South African Police has confirmed that there are no records of any Zambian nationals among the casualties.

With over 74 people tragically losing their lives and more than 40 individuals sustaining injuries in the blaze, a preliminary investigation by the police has ruled out any Zambian fatalities or injuries at this time.

This was disclosed through a statement issued by Tamara Nyirenda, first secretary for press and public relations at the Zambia High Commission in South Africa.

According to the Commission, the police have committed to an ongoing investigation and pledged to provide updates regarding the identification of bodies that were severely burnt and unidentifiable.

Gauteng Department of Health spokesperson Motalatale Modiba explained that bodies that cannot be identified through conventional means will undergo DNA testing.

So far, all the recovered bodies have been transferred to the Diepkloof Mortuary in Soweto.