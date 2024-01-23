NOT EVERYONE ELECTED TO PUBLIC OFFICE IS A THIEF – SILAVWE

We need to drop this mentality of labelling every person who gets elected to public office as a thief and working against his/her own people.

Yes some are thieves and at times those occupying public office may not have the best of ideas and strategies to bring development to our people. Still that does not make them instant enemies of the people.

Nonetheless, dropping this mentality will help us achieve:



1. National unity of purpose

2. Make us more patriotic



3. Reduce political intolerance

4. Bring out issue based politics and



5 Most political leaders will be elected on merit.

Silavwe Jackson, GPZ President.