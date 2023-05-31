NOTORIOUS POACHER ARRESTED AFTER ESCAPING DRAGNET FOR 15 YEARS

The Siavonga Magistrate court has sentenced a 45-year-old poacher of Chibombo District to five years imprisonment with hard Labour for wildlife offences.

In a Press statement made available to ZANIS, Ministry of Tourism Public Relations Officer Sakabilo Kalembwe identified the poacher as France Malako of Siavonga District and that he has been sentenced with four others.

Mr. Kalembwe also identified the other suspects as Ackson Chando 41, of Chiawa, Champion Kaliya 48, of Chief Sikongo, Costa Mwenda 39, of Bauleni Compound in Lusaka and Antony Simbeye 44, of Bauleni compound in Lusaka.

He explained that they were arrested and charged by officers from the Department of National Parks and Wildlife for unlawful possession of fresh hippo meat weighing 475.2Kgs, unlawful possession of a firearm namely .375 rifle and unlawful possession of six rounds .375 ammunition.

Mr. Kalembwe noted that the suspect Mr. Malako who has been organizing other poachers to target big game animals managed to escape the dragnet of the Department of National Parks for 15 years.

“According to the intelligence and investigations undertaken by the Department, trafficked in illegal elephant ivory but lately he was also dealing in large quantities of illegal bush meat and has been involved in cross border poaching in Zimbabwe and Mozambique,” said Mr. Kalembwe.

He stated that the suspect was usually working with a few local people but would come with about 5 to 8 other poachers from Lusaka.