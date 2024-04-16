NPA RECOVERS 777 MILLION KWACHA FROM HIGH PROFILE CASES

The National Prosecution Authority -NPA has in the past one month recovered 777 million Kwacha in forfeitures from high profile financial crimes.

The money includes the funds recovered from the case involving Former Konkola Copper Mines Provisional Liquidator MILINGO LUNGU and the airport gold scandal involving World Aviation Sinai International, Mountains Limited, Ibissair Limited and Michael Adel

Michel Botros.

Other recoveries include 1.8 million dollars, 32,000 Euros, 8,000 pounds and 1,000 Zambian Kwacha.

NPA Public Relations Officer CHALI HAMBAYI says the recoveries demonstrate the State’s dedication to justice and the importance of asset recovery.

Mrs. HAMBAYI says the asset recoveries were made possible by the efforts of the Drug Enforcement Commission.

Mrs HAMBAYI says the investigations and asset seizures paved way for legal actions and subsequent forfeitures, demonstrating the crucial role of collaborative inter- agency law enforcement.

She has disclosed that in the case of Mr. LUNGU, the NPA recovered 24 million dollars.

Mrs HAMBAYI has further disclosed that the NPA also oversaw the successful surrender of 5,000 dollars in the provision cases involving World Aviation Sinai International, Mountains Limited, Ibissair Limited and Michael Adel Michel Botros.

Meanwhile, Mrs. HAMBAYI says the state released the chartered plane in the gold scandal case due to the fact that the rightful owners claimed ownership of it in a third-party claim which was filed before the Lusaka High Court.

She says investigations pertaining to the ownership of the aircraft revealed that it was indeed chartered and, therefore, the State had no further action to pursue it.

