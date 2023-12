NYAU DANCER (Gologolo) DIES DURING CHRISTMAS PERFORMANCE

A Nyau dancer popularly known as Gologolo at Katintha village in Chief Chikuwe’s area of Kasenengwa District has allegedly died when he was performing during a Christmas celebration.

According to a source, the Nyau dancer was chocked yesterday by a string he was using after failing to get to the edge of the pole.

More details coming….

Breeze FM