OCIDA Fires Brebnar Changala, Retires Archibishop Telespore Mpundu And Asks The Catholic Church To Protect The Name Of Archibishop Mpundu

OCIDA REBUKES CHANGALA

… requests Archbishop Mpundu to step aside

By Francis Chipalo

Our Civic Duty Association (OCIDA) members and supporters have said Brebner Changala should leave the association for allegedly hijacking it and the mission for which it was formed.

And the members have requested Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu to consider retiring from the leadership of OCiDA, saying the clergyman had done is part and that it was time for him to pass the mantel.

Addressing the press in Lusaka Thursday morning, OCiDA members said in order to bring sanity and order in the organization, Changala should cease being a member of the organization, saying that his actions in recent months are tantamount to hijacking the organization.

The conveyers said in the last few months, statements have been issued in the name of OCiDA and that such statements have not been agreed upon by the members and not even sanctioned by the trustees who the legal custodians of the organization.

“Today, we are shocked that some members have without the agreement of the association written a letter to the American Embassy under the guise of Archbishop Mpundu, asking the USA Government to impose financial sanctions, Visa restrictions, and travels against some too Government officials.

It is therefore regrettable that our fellow member of OCiDA, Brebner Changala does not appreciate that for effective and efficient operations of an organization like OCiDA, order is of utmost importance. Changala has failed to live up to the expectations of OCiDA, and therefore his membership to this organization remains untenable,” read the statement from the members.

Meanwhile, OCiDA members have requested the Catholic Church to protect the name and integrity of the Emeritus Archbishop Mpundu from abuse by what they described as opportunistic individuals.

“We are disappointed that some citizens are using the name of the organization and abusing the name of Archbishop Mpundu for their selfish political motivates”.

OCiDA members stated that the overall objective of the organization is the promotion of good governance and sound management of the country’s economy, adding that OCiDA does not share the partisan position taken by Changala.