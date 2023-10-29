OLD HABITS DIE HARD – SECRET PRIVATISATION IS BACK- Fred M’membe

OLD HABITS DIE HARD – SECRET PRIVATISATION IS BACK

The systematic dismantling and disposal of parastatal assets by this corrupt UPND puppet regime amounts to “back-door privatisation”.

The relentless push to dispose of some parastatal assets and dismantle the entities to pave way for private companies linked to State House or associated with UPND politicians is a well-calculated evil scheme.

We are aware of how some parastatals are being reconfigured to allow both old and newly registered private companies with links to State House to begin running operations of specific departments in these parastatals at a huge cost to the taxpayers.

For instance, we know that some parastatals have deliberately shut down operations in some departments citing costs only to subcontract or outsource services from certain identifiable private companies linked to State House at a prohibitive rate.

We are also aware of the ongoing scheme to dispose of numerous assets belonging to these parastatals in order for individuals and private companies linked to State House to be the ultimate beneficiaries.

There are many examples that we could cite in this article that expose this systematic, corrupt collusion and asset stripping by this regime together with its allies in the business community and parastatal organisations.

We have said it before and we’ll say it again; the people who presided over this country’s worst “economic holocaust” – the privatisation programme – are back to finish us off.

These shameless, greedy elements have done nothing major to talk about since they came into power, yet they’re quick to sell our country’s assets to themselves for nothing. Baisa mukuwina, mukwiba. Ni ba pompwe munshibila nsala! And quite clearly they don’t care about the future of the country anymore.

Let the Zambian people not be under any illusion that what is currently happening to the parastatals is normal. There is “back-door” privatisation of parastatal assets taking place, and the culprits are known for their corruption and abuse of power.

This is a thieving regime that will stop at nothing to achieve their goal of enriching themselves.

But this endless pursuit of vanity will backfire someday soon. They should not think they can always get away with this corruption and theft of our country’s wealth and resources.

The day is coming when they will be made to account for their crimes against the people of this country, with everything they’re corruptly acquiring now repossessed and handed back to the rightful owners – the citizens.

Filapwa! Mukasebana ba pompwe nombaline.

Fred M’membe