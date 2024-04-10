ONE DIES, TWO INJURED IN NDOLA MEALIE MEAL SCRAMBLE

POLICE in Ndola on the Copperbelt have shot dead an 18-year-old man in Mushili as community members tried to ransack a shop that sells mealie meal.

Kennedy Zulu succumbed to gunshot wounds from the three that were shot by officers during the fracas.

Others include a 15-year-old girl shot in the buttocks while 22-year-old Levi Musonda was shot on the right thigh.

The two are receiving treatment at Ndola Teaching Hospital.

Coppperbelt Police Commanding Officer, Peacewell Mweemba, tells Diamond News in a statement that a businessman of Mushili was on Tuesday, April 9th, 2024, found offloading bags of mealie meal from a light truck into his shop.

Mr. Mweemba says police suspected that smuggling activities were taking place, and in the process, members of the community around the market took advantage and tried to ransack the mealie meal from the truck.

The situation eventually became riotous, forcing officers to open fire

Credit:- Diamond TV