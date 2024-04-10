ONE DIES, TWO INJURED IN NDOLA MEALIE MEAL SCRAMBLE
POLICE in Ndola on the Copperbelt have shot dead an 18-year-old man in Mushili as community members tried to ransack a shop that sells mealie meal.
Kennedy Zulu succumbed to gunshot wounds from the three that were shot by officers during the fracas.
Others include a 15-year-old girl shot in the buttocks while 22-year-old Levi Musonda was shot on the right thigh.
The two are receiving treatment at Ndola Teaching Hospital.
Coppperbelt Police Commanding Officer, Peacewell Mweemba, tells Diamond News in a statement that a businessman of Mushili was on Tuesday, April 9th, 2024, found offloading bags of mealie meal from a light truck into his shop.
Mr. Mweemba says police suspected that smuggling activities were taking place, and in the process, members of the community around the market took advantage and tried to ransack the mealie meal from the truck.
The situation eventually became riotous, forcing officers to open fire
Credit:- Diamond TV
I have no idea what this government is trying to turn us into. These events are unprecedented.
It is mealie meal that brought him into office via his promises that a 25kg bag would be costing only K50 if we elected him.
And it is mealie meal that will get him out of office, now that a 25kg is costing K400 or more in some places.
Vote wisely in 2026.
This Upnd government should just resign. If they can’t manage the staple food for the people of Zambia then what are they there for? They should call for early elections so that the people can choose more capable and serious leaders!
The man likes hyperbole….he neglects the basics , then brings a European union Fantasy. Does he know how difficult it is to enter the European union Market? Agricultural products have to undergo stringent quality control checks and have to meet EU standards to be allowed to enter that closed Market. For the horticultural and animal products, disease surveys have to be done…you don’t just wake up today and take watermelons and Mangos to the European Union! Thats a pipe dream. Ukraine was a special case for obvious reasons and there is already resistance to European grain products and other goods.
Supply Chains based on EU equipment and products are not cost effective in our environment. The costs can’t compare with India or China.
The EU project is for the long term…Handle the basics first.. Harness the regional market, exploit the potential in the subregion, enhance quality standards and then move into the closed markets like the European Union..but as usual the man likes grandstanding and hyperbole, meanwhile people are scrambling for Mealie Meal.
Typo. Resistance to Ukrainian grain products….
If people ate scrambling to buy mealie meal in bulk for smuggling, this is not the fault of the government. We all know that the demand for mealie meal in Katanga is very high and people will be tempted to cash in.
Trying to twist the narrative to blame government for people’s personal decisions will fail. If you are a smuggler, it is yowa choice, you are on your own.
The police officer involved has been detained. They could have used tear gas.
More details coming. There is suspicion that he was one of those recruited under PeeEfu watch who didn’t undergo full training. There are still plenty such half baked officer still employed by ZP. Time to remove them was yesterday.
Useless blogger.
Now you have changed your stance
That is the problem with having a cow brain.