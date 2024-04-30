OPPOSITION CRITICIZES PRESIDENT HICHILEMA FOR HOLDING PUBLIC RALLY IN CHINSALI

By Leah Ngoma

Opposition Citizens First party has criticized president Hakainde Hichilema for holding a public rally in Chinsali District of Muchinga Province yesterday when his administration through the police has been denying opposition political parties permits to hold rallies.

Party Spokesperson Frank Sichone has challenged the police to explain to the nation what security concerns they experienced if any, when the president held one yesterday, especially that security concerns have always been cited as reason for stopping opposition rallies.

Mr Sichone says the opposition have the right to hold rallies just like the ruling UPND and will not entertain tricks being used by the current regime to stop them.

He has since asked the UPND government to respect the country`s freedom fighters for the freedom they fought for by allowing everyone to freely speak and hold rallies without the police excuse of security concerns.

Meanwhile, Mr Sichone has condemned the move by president Hichilema to employ children of politicians close to him such as MMD president Nevers Mumba’s son as revealed yesterday during commemorations of the centenary birthday of first republican president Dr. Kenneth Kaunda in chinsali district.

PHOENIX NEWS