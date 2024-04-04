OPPOSITION ENJOY FREEDOM OF EXPRESSION – GOVT

The opposition in Zambia is enjoying freedom of expression as evidenced by the publicity they receive even from the national broadcaster, Minister of Media and Information, Cornelius Mweetwa has said.

Addressing European Union (EU) Head of Delegation to Zambia, Ambassador Karolina Stasiak, whose entourage paid a courtesy call on him on Wednesday morning, Mweetwa said the opposition in Zambia have platforms to express themselves on without being curtailed by anyone.

Mweetwa, who is also the chief government spokesperson, said President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration is committed to ensuring that freedom of expression is guaranteed.

He wondered about the individuals claiming that the country’s democratic space had shrunk.

He said that the government had not interfered with the operations of the media, including the national broadcaster.

“Government has ensured that the public media enjoys autonomy in their editorial policies. Government has no intentions to interfere or oppress freedom of expression and speech as alleged by some individuals,” Mweetwa said.