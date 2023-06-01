OPPOSITION LEADER WELCOMES FUEL PRICE SLASH

GOLDEN Party of Zambia President, Jackson Silavwe, has welcomed the reduction of fuel prices by the Energy Regulation Board (ERB) for the month of June, 2023.

Silavwe has since expressed hope that the reduction will translate into affordable cost of living, decrease in cost of doing business for local small and medium entities as well as reduced Bank lending and Interest rates.

ERB announced a Petrol reduction of K3.14 per litre in its monthly review of fuel prices.

Announcing the development Wednesday evening, ERB Board Chairperson, Reynolds Bowa indicated that a litre of petrol will now fetch for K24.45 from K27.59.

Meanwhile, Bowa has announced that a litre of Low Sulphur Diesel will now cost K21.87 from K24 .64, a difference of K2.77 while Kerosine has been reduced to K19.74 from K20.47.

Jet A-1 fuel has been pegged at K21.64 from K22.60.

