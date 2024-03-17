Honest Mweemba writes ✍️

OPPOSITION POLITICAL PARTIES IN ZAMBIA ARE USELESS

16-03-2024

Opposition political parties in Zambia have lost direction and lack the understand of their importance role in a Mult- Party democracy like Zambia.

It is unfortunately that in Zambia 90% of the opposition parties and individuals are there to oppose merely everything including policies you would not expect a normal person to be against with example is CDF increase and Decentralisation surely who says people deciding what they want at community level is a bad idea, who says bringing back meal allowance is not good, who says massive recruitment of youth is a bad idea etc…?

The biggest problem our opposition have is the hate for President Hakainde Hichilema as an individual some of them hate him because of where he comes from and some of them hate him because he beat them in 2021 general elections (these are called bad losers)

A reminder to opposition parties is that when you’re in opposition you are supposed to be a government in waiting and when you’re a government in waiting your job is to point out what you believe are the wrongs done by the ruling party and bring out your alternative policies in regards to your criticism or if it were you in government how would you have done it better, this is called checks and balances. Unlike what we see and hear from opposition criticism without solutions time for politics of bitterness and hate is long gone we are in a civilised space

If one ask few questions M’membe and UKA are saying CDF increament and Decentralisation is a bad idea can they then tell the nation how CDF increase from 1.6M to over 30M and Decentralisation is a bad idea and how they would have done it better…

Can they tell the country how massive employment of youths is a bad idea and what they would have done at the expense of employing these youths who have been employed under the newdawn government

As opposition since they are against free education if it were them in government how much was going to be School fees since they’re ati free education? They are also against the bringing back of meal allowances what then is their suggestion at the expense of meal allowances for students?

Opposition politics in a multiparty democracy is not about derogatory remarks against the head of state, is not about lying, is not about inciting people to raise against the government of the day, is not about painting your country black to the outside world, instead its about criticising and bringing out alternative workable solutions on the table for the benefit of the national

By Honest Mweemba

CIC PRESS TEAM