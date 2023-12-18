OPPOSITION WON’T WIN IN 2026

The Candidate’s Comment in part

To belive that things are so bad, that majority uninformed people across Zambia will automatically known Fred M’membe, Kalaba or any opposition in 2026, and therefore vote for them against HH is wishful thinking. In fact it is foolish thinking.

While the country experiences all these social and economic challenges, the people that matter – not just social media critics – , but the voters hardly know the alternative and their offers. We will have a situation in 2026 where voters in the rural parts, only know the current President and no one else. How can they know these other alternatives leaders when clearly non in involved in robust mobilization on the ground, the grassroots?

While we point out this, we know that Hakainde has made it almost impossible for the opposition to mobilize because his Police has not allowed anyone to hold rallies. But we ask, is having physical rallies the only way the opposition can mobilise its support and the masses?