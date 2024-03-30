OUR PEOPLE MUST PREPARE TO DEFEND OUR DEMOCRACY- Silavwe Jackson

OUR PEOPLE MUST PREPARE TO DEFEND OUR DEMOCRACY

…what will they sacrifice to hold on to power in 2026.

30th March, 2024

The arrest and detention of the Ndola and Kitwe Mayor’s by the police just to win the deputy mayoral elections should serve as a wake up to all Zambians who love democracy beyond political posturing.

Similar dirty tricks have been reported on various media platforms in the Kabwe and Mkushi deputy mayoral elections. These actions have revealed the true nature, identity and plans of President Hichilema and the UPND regime.

This has demonstrated that President Hichilema and his UPND can go to ANY extent including STAGED ARRESTS OR DETENTIONS of the opposition just to win an election. IF PRESIDENT HICHILEMA CAN BEHAVE IN SUCH A MANNER NOW, WHAT WILL HE AND UPND SACRIFICE JUST TO WIN THE 2026 GENERAL ELECTIONS?

Our people must realise that as a matter of principle, the only thing that remains now is to PREPARE TO DEFEND OUR DEMOCRACY to the utmost degree. Our Democracy must be defended even it means paying the highest price for the sake of a better democratically ruled Zambia.

I and other democrats must prepare to defend and safeguard that which KK and the Nationalist leaders fought for and passed on for generations. Democracy is what our forefathers fought for, democracy we shall defend.

Silavwe Jackson

President

GPZ.