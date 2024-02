Dr Fred M’membe writes:

OUR POSITION ON THE BAROTSELAND ISSUES IS A PRINCIPLED ONE



We have been very, very consistent on the Barotseland issues. Our position is a principled one and not one dictated by the political expediencies of the moment.

In a virtual rally in the run-up to the August 2021 elections, on July 22, 2021, from the bottom of our hearts and with all the sincerity, we emotionally and passionately said: