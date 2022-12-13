OWNERS OF 48 HOUSES FOUND WITH A CASE TO ANSWER

The People V Charles Loyana and wife Susan Sinkala (48 houses case)

The Economic and Financial Crimes Court has found Charles Loyana and wife Susan with a case to answer and the two have since been put on their defense.

In this matter Charles Loyana and his wife Susan Sinkala stand charged with corrupt practices involving concealment and possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime valued at over K 37 million.

Lusaka Magistrate Hon. Faides Haamaundu has set 14th December, 2022 for defense.

And trial in the matter in which former Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Defence Stardy Mwale stands charged with the offence of Corrupt Practices by Public Officer, and Clever Mpoha, Director and Shareholder of Savenda Group of Companies stands charged with the offence of Corrupt Practices by Private Persons could not take off today.

The State (Anti-Corruption Commission) made an application to substitute the earlier indictment with a fresh one.

The defence lawyers submitted before Lusaka Magistrate Hon.Sylvia Munyinya to adjourn the matter to enable them study the fresh indictment and get new instructions from their clients.

Hon. Sylvia Munyinya has since adjourned the matter to 16th December, 2022 for plea and possible commencement of trial.

Meanwhile, the matter involving former Economic Advisor to former President Edgar Lungu, Hibeene Mwiinga, his son Hakaantu and his wife Mercy Musanje Mwenda where they have been charged with the offence of possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime came up today for substitution of the indictment and possible commencement of trial.

However, the case could not proceed as a representative for Hechikay Farm Limited was not before court.

Lusaka Magistrate Hon. Washimanga has directed that summons be filed and served for the company representative to appear on 14th December, 2022 for plea and possible commencement of trial.