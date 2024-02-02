PARLIAMENTARIANS MUST ASK…how much foreign trips by President Hichilema have cost Zambia so far- Amb. Anthony Mukwita

PARLIAMENTARIANS MUST ASK

…how much foreign trips by President Hichilema have cost Zambia so far

From KBNtv-02.02.24

Zambian legislators must table a question in parliament asking the Minister of Finance Situmbeko Musokotwane to categorically state how much the government has spent on foreign trips undertaken by the head of state since he assumed office almost three years says international relations analyst and published author Ambassador Anthony Mukwita.

Mukwita said official answers from the Ministry of Finance on the cost on taxpayers could end speculation of how many trips have President Hichilema has clocked and how much they have cost Zambians to bring closure to the raging matter.

“Legislators owe it to the electorate to get the entire truth and stop rumours regarding this on and off matter of the Presidents so called unprecedented huge number of trips taken abroad including how much they have cost taxpayers to this day,” Ambassador Mukwita on the widely followed ´The Analysis´ current affairs programme aired live on KBNtv that co features CEO Kennedy Mambwe.

Ambassador Mukwita said, the question before parliament could also help settle the matter of what trips are important and which ones could have been handled by Zambia´s missions abroad to serve tax payers money, currently speculation is that President Hichilema has flown out of Zambi at least 51 times or more since becoming President, more trips than even first President Kenneth Kaunda who was in office for 27 years and predecessor President H.E Edgar Lungu.

On the same programme, Ambassador Mukwita and co-host pastor Mambwe jointly called on parliamentarians to table a question before parliament on the ´real number ‘of Zambians that have perished from cholera since the disease broke out last October, with international death figures hovering between 500-550 or ten deaths per day.

The scourge of cholera has returned to Zambia after near eradication in 2018 to 2019 because of poor sanitation and contaminated drinking water and food.

Recently, even as Zambians died needlessly of cholera, President Hichilema undertook a foreign trip to Botswana, as he implored Permanent Secretaries to cut down on flying abroad.

President Hichilema fought his predecessor H.E Edgar Lungu ferociously on foreign trips which he declared were a waste of tax payers money but has ostensibly fallen on his own knife on the matter. See less

