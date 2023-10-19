Pastor Sunday Sinyangwe accuses Lungu of holding back country’s blessing, prosperity

Sunday Sinyangwe accuses Lungu of holding back country’s blessing, prosperity

FORMER president Edgar Lungu was yesterday left shell-shocked when a pentecostal pastor whose church he had gone to observe the National Day of Prayer and Fasting accused him of holding back the country’s blessings and prosperity.

In furthering his legacy of prayer and keeping his universal membership to all churches intact, Lungu drove a long distance from Lusaka’s Ibex Hill to Garden House to observe the holy day at

Pastor Sunday Sinyangwe’s Shalom Embassy Ministries International.

Everything seemed to have been going well until Pastor Sinyangwe digressed from the National Day of Prayer, Fasting, Repentance & Reconciliation theme of “Fostering Zambia’s Progress Through Prayer, Unity, and Diligence” and started accusing the former Head of State being responsible for his stagnation.

After summoning Lungu to the front of the church, Sinyangwe declared that his blessings and prosperty were tied to the former Head of State.

The pastor who said he was speaking on behalf of the youths asked the former Head of State to “release us”.

“We just want you to release us, whatever happened in the stadium that day, whatever you have said, we just want you to say a word, whatever the the Lord will tell you, maybe just a Prayer over the youths and over the Zambians,” he said.

“We need the mercies of God for all the abuse and things we have been throwing at you,” he added.

“Our blessings are tied to you, our prosperity is tied to the honour we give you…”

In response, Lungu used fatherly wisdom and statesmanship to deny Sinyangwe’s accusation saying God should release the pastor from the perception that he was holding back his grace and favour.

“I hold no grudge against anyone and therefore if there’s any perception that I have held blessings against the Zambians. May God release the Zambians from that perception that I am holding back their favour and grace,” Lungu responded.

“In saying so, I myself, have a very clear conscious, please pray for me so that I can also pray for you,” he added.

The video of the Sinyangwe’s interaction with former Head of State has since gone viral sparking debates.

But Sinyangwe is no stranger to pulpit drama.

Prior to the 2021 elections, Sinyangwe created a social storm when he “prophesied” that Hakainde Hichilema would never become President of Zambia because of his ways.

Hakainde Hichilema went on to be elected Zambia’s seventh President.

Kalemba