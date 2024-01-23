PATSON DAKA ASCENDS ZAMBIA’S SCORING RANKS, EYES TOP SPOT ON GOLDEN THRONE

DAKA ASCENDS ZAMBIA’S SCORING RANKS, EYES TOP SPOT ON GOLDEN THRONE

Patson Daka’s prolific scoring form continues to rewrite Zambian football history. His latest goal, a powerful header in Sunday’s 1-1 draw against Tanzania at the Africa Cup of Nations, has propelled him into the top eight of Zambia’s all-time goalscorers.

At just 25 years old, the Leicester City striker has now netted 20 goals in 43 appearances for the Chipolopolo Boys. This impressive feat dethrones Kenneth Malitoli from eighth place, a position the retired legend held with 19 goals.

Daka’s hunger for goals shows no signs of waning. He now sits just one goal behind Dennis Lota and only three goals shy of Zambia’s Africa Cup of Nations winning duo, Collins Mbesuma and Christopher Katongo, who hold 22 and 23 goals respectively.

Some fans already whisper of Daka taking over the mantle of Zambia’s all-time top scorer, currently held by the late Godfrey Chitalu with an astonishing 79 goals in 111 appearances. While Daka’s critics point to moments of perceived lack of clinical finishing, his supporters highlight his consistent goal-scoring record and believe he has the potential to become Zambia’s undisputed king of goals.

However, Chitalu’s record remains a distant peak. Before even contemplating scaling that summit, Daka must navigate past several other Zambian legends still ahead of him on the list. Second-ranked Alex Chota sits tantalizingly close with 43 goals, followed by the iconic Kalusha Bwalya with 39. Four other former players also stand between Daka and the coveted top spot.