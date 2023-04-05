PATSON DAKA TAKES PART OF THE BLAME FOR LEICESTER CITY FOOTBALL CLUB MANAGER’S DISMISSAL

Zambia’s top striker Patson Daka feels the dismissal of his former manager Brendan Rodgers at Leicester City was as the result of him not doing enough.

The goal potcher who was signed by the Irishman from Austria’s Red Bull Salzburg football club in the summer of last season told the club’s official website that the news of the manager’s dismissal had the entire team emotional.

“I feel I didn’t do enough to help him keep his job. What’s done is done. We can’t change it right now.” Daka said.

“The news has just made all of us emotional. For me, he was the one who brought me to this club and I feel disappointed and partly responsible as well for what has happened” Daka told the club’s official website.

Leicester city are just hanging sitting on a thin string above the basement of relegation zone of the English Premier League table.