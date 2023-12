By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

PAUL KABUSWE MUST APOLOGISE

After watching this, I’m convinced this requires an immediate apology from the Minister of Mines and Minerals Development, Paul Kabuswe.

There is no justification for such careless and insensitive remarks about the precious lives of people.

“THE SUSPECTED LIVES THAT WE’VE LOST, WHATEVER THEY WERE DOING, THEY WILL NOT BENEFIT OUT OF IT”

Mines and Mineral Development Minister Paul Kabuswe in Chingola