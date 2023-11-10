PAUL KABUSWE’S BROTHER, DAVIES CRIES WITCHHUNT AFTER PEOPLE QUESTIONS SOURCE OF WEALTH TO BUILD MANSION

Thursday, November 9, 2023

Clarification on Social Media Reports Regarding Construction and Ownership of My House

I would like to address the recent social media reports attributing the construction and ownership of my house to my brother, Paul Kabuswe, who is the Minister of Mines and Minerals Development. I want to categorically state that these allegations are false and misleading.

The pictures circulating on social media actually depict my house, which has been under construction for over three years, long before my brother assumed his ministerial position. I have nothing to hide and I am proud to explain the legitimate sources of income that have enabled me to build my retirement home.

As an individual, I have worked diligently and utilized various sources of income to fund this project. These sources include my personal businesses, investments in term deposits, village banking, kaloba, as well as contributions from my wife and family. Every brick in my house has been earned through hard work and dedication. My brother, the Minister of Mines, has no involvement in my house or my businesses and has never even visited the site, which is still under construction.

I believe these false allegations are a result of political enemies trying to tarnish my brother’s reputation and mine. It is important for people to understand that not everyone who builds a house is involved in illicit activities or stealing from the government. I have built my dream home with my own sweat and legitimate sources of income.

I would also like to clarify that the pictures being circulated on social media show my image “Davies Kabuswe,” which is my name, inspecting the works at my project and not “Paul Kabuswe,” my brother’s name. It is disheartening to see how false information can spread without proper validation or fact-checking.

Unfortunately, I would like to emphasize that the pictures being circulated on social media were taken without my knowledge or consent, with the sole purpose of tarnishing my public image. It is regrettable to see the lengths to which individuals would go to spread false information and manipulate the truth.

The act of capturing and sharing these pictures without my permission demonstrates a clear intent to harm my reputation and create undue public scrutiny. It is disheartening that some individuals would stoop so low, resorting to such deceitful tactics in an attempt to destroy someone’s character.

I would like to reiterate that these pictures were taken during the construction phase of my house, a process that has spanned over three years. It is unfortunate that my personal endeavors have been subjected to such baseless attacks.

I would like to appeal to the public to be vigilant in discerning the truth and to question the motives behind such malicious actions. As members of a responsible and just society, it is crucial to engage in honest and unbiased discussions without subscribing to rumors or engaging in character assassination.

I have complete faith in the public’s ability to differentiate fact from fiction and urge individuals to refrain from perpetuating false narratives or jumping to conclusions based on misleading information. It is only through fair and accurate reporting that we can foster an environment of trust and respect.

I would like to express my gratitude to all those who have shown support and understanding during this challenging time. Your unwavering belief in truth and justice serves as a reminder that together, we can overcome any attempts to tarnish our reputations and create a better society based on facts and integrity.

In conclusion, I urge the public to learn to work hard and not jump to conclusions about individuals who are building their dream homes. Building a retirement home is a common aspiration for many, and it does not imply any wrongdoing. As an investment and development consultant, pension fund administrator, media owner and practitioner, media buyer, music promoter, and construction expert, I have the means and knowledge to accomplish such a project.

I appreciate the opportunity to clear the air on this matter and request that all media outlets and social media platforms adhere to responsible reporting by verifying information before publishing or sharing it. Your cooperation in sharing this statement would be greatly appreciated.