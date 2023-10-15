PAY K50,000 OR I GO TO DRC AND BEWITCH YOU, KITWE WOMAN TELLS MAN FOR BREAKING DAUGHTERS VIRGINITY

A KITWE woman is demanding a K50,000 from her daughter’s boyfriend, failure to which she will leave for the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to cast a spell on him.

Gift Chili, a mobile money operator, has said he is leaving in fear after Martha Ngoma, threatened to cross the border to bewitch him for breaking her daughter’s virginity.

This was in a case where Martha sued for damage, demanding K50,000 compensation.

In her testimony, Martha contested that her daughter was a virgin when she started dating Gift in January.

“My daughter was a virgin when she started dating Gift. For that reason he should compensate me by paying K50,000 for breaking her virginity,” Martha said.

Martha said she recently discovered that her daughter was six months pregnant and Gift was responsible.

Gift confirmed that he had slept with the victim on several occasions but between January and February before they broke up in March.

He said he decided to end the relationship after his girlfriend told him that her family could not accept a mobile money operator for an in-law.

Gift said he is living in fear owing to Martha’s threats.

“I want to be at peace, Martha said she would go to DRC and do something to me so should anything happen she will be the one to blame,” said Gift.

In passing judgment, the court ordered Gift to pay K6,000 as compensation and advised that he takes a paternity test when the child is born.

