PeP STATEMENT ADVISING PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA TO STOP HARASSING THE BAROTSE ROYAL ESTABLISHMENT OVER THE ISSUE OF GUEST OF HONOR AT THIS YEAR’S KUOMBOKA TRADITIONAL CEREMONY

Liberty House, Lusaka

16th April 2024

1. As Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) we are saddened by reports that President Hakainde Hichilema has been sending numerous Government officials to harass the Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) over their decision to invite Mwine Lubemba Paramount Chief Chitimukulu as the Guest of Honor at this year’s Kuomboka Traditional Ceremony, as the President feels that it is him that must be the Guest of Honor.

2. It must be noted that this ceremony is owned, planned and managed by the BRE, therefore any decisions that the BRE makes as to who should be Guest of Honor, must be respected without question by all stakeholders including President Hakainde Hichilema and his Government.

3. Additionally, we wish to remind Mr. Hakainde Hichilema that there is no law in Zambia that makes it mandatory for traditional ceremonies to always designate the Head of State as the Guest of Honor.

4. Lastly, we wish to advise President Hakainde Hichilema to embrace humility and attend this year’s Kuomboka Traditional Ceremony as a common guest, so that he can appreciate and learn from the joint efforts of His Majesty the Litunga and Paramount Chief Chitimukulu to unite the country through cultural exchanges.

ISSUED BY:

Sean E. Tembo (SET)

Party President

Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP)

Lusaka, Zambia