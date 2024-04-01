PeP STATEMENT ON THE ARREST AND HARASSMENT OF CHIEF CHIKWA OF CHAMA DISTRICT OF EASTERN PROVINCE

Liberty House, Lusaka

The Chikwa chiefdom lies almost entirely in the Chikwa Game Management Area (GMA) in Chama District of Eastern Province, so it is unreasonable for Government to arrest Chief Chikwa for allegedly cutting down trees in the GMA because the chiefdom is entirely in a GMA, meaning that whenever they need logs for constructing a new house, they have to cut within the GMA. The action by Government to arrest Chief Chikwa through the so-called Joint Operations Team is draconian and an abuse of the basic human rights of the Chief and his subjects. If Government does not want a single tree to be cut in the GMA, then they should not allow people to live in GMAs across the country. For as long as people live there, they need to cut trees for various domestic purposes including clearing land for cultivation. As Patriots for Economic Progress, we demand for the immediate withdrawal of the draconian charges made on Chief Chikwa by the Zambia Police Service in Chama.

ISSUED BY:

SEAN E. TEMBO (SET)

PARTY PRESIDENT

PATRIOTS FOR ECONOMIC PROGRESS (PeP)

LUSAKA, ZAMBIA