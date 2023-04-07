PeP STATEMENT ON THE KILLING OF MIRIAM TEMBO BY PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA’S MOTORCADE

Lusaka, 7th April 2023

1. There is a reason why the President’s residence at Nkwazi House is located within a walking distance to his office at State House. It is to reduce on the safety complexities and inconvenience of route clearance on a daily basis.

2. By refusing to shift to Nkwazi House, President Hakainde Hichilema put his personal self-interest above the public interest. A good leader must always put the public interest above your personal self-interest.

3. The blood of Miriam Tembo who was only 30 years old, and who was killed by a police outrider bike that was part of the President’s motorcade from New Kasama to State House, is on the hands of President Hakainde Hichilema. Now that his hands are wet with the blood of an innocent soul, hopefully it will help him to introspect and put the public interest above his personal self-interest, and shift to Nkwazi House forthwith.

4. May the Soul of the Dearly Departed Miriam Tembo Not Rest but haunt President Hakainde Hichilema everytime he tries to close his eyes to sleep.

Issued by:

Sean E. Tembo (SET)

Party President

Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP)