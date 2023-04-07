PeP STATEMENT ON THE KILLING OF MIRIAM TEMBO BY PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA’S MOTORCADE
Lusaka, 7th April 2023
1. There is a reason why the President’s residence at Nkwazi House is located within a walking distance to his office at State House. It is to reduce on the safety complexities and inconvenience of route clearance on a daily basis.
2. By refusing to shift to Nkwazi House, President Hakainde Hichilema put his personal self-interest above the public interest. A good leader must always put the public interest above your personal self-interest.
3. The blood of Miriam Tembo who was only 30 years old, and who was killed by a police outrider bike that was part of the President’s motorcade from New Kasama to State House, is on the hands of President Hakainde Hichilema. Now that his hands are wet with the blood of an innocent soul, hopefully it will help him to introspect and put the public interest above his personal self-interest, and shift to Nkwazi House forthwith.
4. May the Soul of the Dearly Departed Miriam Tembo Not Rest but haunt President Hakainde Hichilema everytime he tries to close his eyes to sleep.
Issued by:
Sean E. Tembo (SET)
Party President
Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP)
I agree with Mr. Zero.
I am sure praise singers will justify the death of this young lady at the hands of Hakainde madness and selfishness. Namutumpika your ka small god, who is now a liability to our cause to create a better Zambia.
The problem is that opposition is completely useless. The only ones that have clout to replace Hakainde are the PF. God help us.
Maybe after 2026, Hakainde will also be thrown in jail for murder, like he did Mumbi Phiri. The only difference will be that Mumbi was innocent.
How did we end up getting it so wrong in 2021?
We replaced a rotten regime PF, with an even more rotten UPND.
This is not something to gain political mileage on. How many people were killed by past president s sweepers. It is an unfortunate accident it is sad it happened and condolences to the family.
Edgar Lungu’s motorcade killed some women in Solwezi and this Mr zero was quite. The recklessness of the deceased caused this. The police motorcade has sirens on and how did she ignore the warning. Umungulu at play here.
No my friend. This death could have been avoided. This has nothing to do with political mileage.
By your logic, Hakainde is better because he has killed less people so far?
And stop sending condolences to the bereaved family while defending your ka small god for killing their loved one. That is sick and inhumane.
Instead, tell your god to stop this nonsense of staying in community house where his witch doctors cohabit with him.
Enough is enough.
You are an idiot Kujeba. I do not use such language often here.
How the fuck can you blame the dead girl? Are you sick in your head?
Even when your tribesman kills someone, you support them. Maybe you are insensitive because the person Hakainde has killed is called Tembo, not Hatonga.