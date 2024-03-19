PeP STATEMENT ON THE PRESIDENT’S FAILURE TO FILL THE VACANCY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER FOR MORE THAN 4 MONTHS

Liberty House, 19th March 2024

1. As Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) we are surprised that more than 4 months after the cabinet position of Foreign Affairs Minister became vacant, upon the resignation of Hon. Stanley Kakubo, President Hakainde Hichilema has decided not to fill this vacancy to date.

2. There is no debate that the position of Foreign Affairs Minister is very critical to any Government, as the position holder is responsible for establishing and maintaining Zambia’s relationship with other nations. Therefore, President Hakainde Hichilema owes an explanation to the Zambian people why he has kept this critical position vacant for a prolonged period of time.

3. In the absence of a sound explanation from the President, the Zambian people cannot be blamed for speculating that the President was using Hon. Stanley Kakubo to run illegal personal international errands on his behalf, and that the President has been unable to find another person whom he can trust to run such illegal personal international errands on his behalf. Hence the reason he has kept the position of Foreign Affairs Minister vacant for more than 4 months.

4. In the premises above, the Zambian people should not be surprised if the President re-appoints Hon. Stanley Kakubo to the position of Foreign Affairs Minister. However, the Zambian people should take any such potential re-appointment as an insult to their intelligence and to the fight against corruption.

ISSUED BY:

Sean E. Tembo (SET)

Party President

Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP)

Liberty House

LUSAKA, ZAMBIA