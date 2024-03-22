PERMANENT SECRETARY GENDER APOLOGISES FOR REFERING TO MRS. MUTINTA HICHILEMA AS “FORMER FIRST LADY”
Mrs Mainga Kabika – PS Gender has rendered apologies to the Firstlady, First family and the nation for the statement that appeared on her Facebook page.
The statement, “Welcoming the Former First Lady Mutinta Hichilema at The conference on Ending Child Marriage (ECM).” was posted on her page and it took over an hour after a few “likes” and “dislikes” including “comments” before the Permanent Secretary amended the statement.
In her apology, Mrs. Mainga D. Kabika appears to be sincere that the error was typo by the Media team Managing her Facebook page.
“This was a mistake and we wish to sincerely apologise for the error.
We deeply regret any misunderstandings and agitation this reference may have caused”
This explains how much hate our first family is subjected to in this country.
It starts from the husband to the daughter to Mazoka the first president of UPND party. There’s no word on this earth that he has not used to demonize our President HH.
Madame PS Gender may have had nothing to do with that error, but others used it to get on her, all because of hate.
HH has tried to unite the country but the haters cannot accept it, where to Zambia?
Why should she allow incompetent people to ran her Facebook page. This is unacceptable whatever the case is. She should apologize to all Zambians for such a foolish mistake.
