PERMANENT SECRETARY GENDER APOLOGISES FOR REFERING TO MRS. MUTINTA HICHILEMA AS “FORMER FIRST LADY”

Mrs Mainga Kabika – PS Gender has rendered apologies to the Firstlady, First family and the nation for the statement that appeared on her Facebook page.

The statement, “Welcoming the Former First Lady Mutinta Hichilema at The conference on Ending Child Marriage (ECM).” was posted on her page and it took over an hour after a few “likes” and “dislikes” including “comments” before the Permanent Secretary amended the statement.

In her apology, Mrs. Mainga D. Kabika appears to be sincere that the error was typo by the Media team Managing her Facebook page.

“This was a mistake and we wish to sincerely apologise for the error.

We deeply regret any misunderstandings and agitation this reference may have caused”