PETER NYONGANI THROWN OUT OF SPEEDING BMW CONVERTIBLE

LUSAKA MAN THROWN OUT OF SPEEDING BMW CONVERTIBLE

Police recorded a fatal Road Traffic Accident in which one person identified as Peter Nyongani aged 27 of Libala South in Lusaka was thrown out through the convertible roof and hit himself against the road surface near Baobab School along Kafue road.

He sustained a fractured left arm, deep cuts on the head and bruises on the body. He was rushed to Lilayi Family Clinic where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The deceased was one of the two passengers in a BMW bearing registration number AEB 3161which was being driven by Andrew Kasoche aged 34 of Foxdale in Lusaka.

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale tells Byta FM that the trio were moving towards Chilanga District when the accident happened today around 05:30 hours.

Mwale says the driver and the other passenger identified as Omega Mwango aged 24 of Lilayi Estates survived with minor injuries.

He says they were treated at the same clinic and later discharged.

Mwale says police initial investigations indicate that the accident happened when the driver lost control of the motor vehicle due to excessive speed and hit into the middle road barricade causing the vehicle to overturn and in the process, Nyongani was thrown out through the convertible roof.

Mwale says the motor vehicle is extensively damaged.

He says investigations are ongoing as the motor vehicle has to undergo re-examination processes.

Mwale says the Body of the deceased was deposited in UTH mortuary awaiting postmortem.