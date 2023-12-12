PETTY TSHISEKEDI: Tshisekedi Orders Soldiers To Arrest People Taking Photos At Katumbi’s Rally

Terrified by the continued sight of opposition candidate Moïse Katumbi’s massively attended meetings to signal his imminent defeat, outgoing DR Congo President Fèlix Tshisekedi is now resorting to cheap tricks.

On Monday night, Tshisekedi ordered for the deployment of army officers to the Katumbi’s campaign rally held in Matadi, Kongo Central Province who harassed innocent citizens that had gone to listen to the message the popular opposition candidate had brought for them.

Army officers attacked and threatened to arrest locals who dared to take photos of the well-attended campaign rally.

“They don’t want us to take pictures of Katumbi here in Matadi, if they see you they attack or get you arrested” one of the locals said.

Katumbi held a successful night rally on Monday in Matadi where the electorate endorse his candidature and vowed to vote out Tshisekedi who had failed them in the past five years.

At the rally, Katumbi was accompanied by his Congo Ya Makasi coalition ally Augustin Matata Ponyo Mapon in the port city of Matadi.