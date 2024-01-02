PF ACCUSES GOVERNANCE INSTITUTIONS OF BEING A HINDRANCE TO RESOLVING ONGOING PARTY WRANGLES

By Chileshe Mwango

The opposition Patriotic Front has accused some governance institutions of being a hindrance to resolving the ongoing wrangles in the former ruling party.

Speaking this morning when he featured on Tuesday’s edition of “let people talk” programme on Phoenix FM, Party Chairperson for Information and Publicity Emmanuel Mwamba says the party was relying on parliament and the registrar of societies to resolve its wrangles but says the two institutions have been a letdown.

Mr. Mwamba has alleged that the two institutions have been receiving instructions from people who are attempting to hijack the party from the legitimate owners.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mwamba has alleged that government has failed to make public details of the Konkola Copper Mines-KCM- deal with Vedanta Resources because it is not as good as is being portrayed.

Mr. Mwamba claims Vedanta Resources is only willing to pay only US$250 Million of the US$1.5 Billion owed to suppliers of goods and services.

Efforts to get Mines Minister Paul Kabuswe on these allegations proved futile by broadcast time as his mobile phones were switched off.

PHOENIX NEWS