PF CRIPPLED AS 80 MEMBERS JOIN AND ENDORSE HH’S LEADERSHIP

The embattled Patriotic Front this afternoon suffered a set back after Former Deputy Minister of Labour and Social Security Peter Matubulani who also served as PF Campaign Manager for 2021 General elections with 80 other officials joined the United Party for National Development.

The shift is a clear endorsement of President Hakainde Hichilema’s leadership which is focussed on economic recovery and positioning Zambia on the global Map.

The PF officials announced their defection during a meeting held this afternoon at Ndimbwe Primary School in Nachikungu Ward of Kalomo Constituency.

The new UPND members unanimously commended President Hichilema for all his efforts in re-building the economy, re-uniting the country and creating a peaceful environment were unlike in the past opposition political parties are free to engage with citizens.

Mr Matubulani who described PF as defunct said he has joined UPND because of its focus on economic recovery and national unity which he says should be supported by all Zambians.

“ I had retired but because of what is happening in the country in terms of ecomic recovery , I have decided to join and take the right messages to the people.As a former teacher I will not allow anyone to mislead people because of greedness,” said Mr Matubulani.

Speaking at the same occasion Mpingilwa Manda said she has benefitted from the Free Education Policy because she has gone back to school and is currently doing grade eight.All this is possible because government is paying for her and everyone. “ am back at school, the free education policy has given us hope that we shall live better lives in future and by opening it to all it stands a foundation for a prosperpus nation and empowered citizenry.”said Ms Manda

And another lady said she was happy that this government is taking care of almost everyone through free education and skills bursaries that are benefitting and empowering youths with skills.

Welcoming the new members UPND Southern Province Trustee Beauty Musokotwane, said President Hakainde Hichilema leadership is focussed on improving the lives of all citizes.

“ This is what is growing the party, people are joining because of policies that are touching people’s livelihood irrespective of party affiliation, colour or tribe.” Said Ms Musokotwane.

The defection in Kalomo clearly indicates the shift in allegiance and growing confidence in President Hakainde Hichilema Administration.

This is also expected to boost the Party’s position in the political Landscape as it brings in different people with experience and support for the UPND New Dawn Administration.

The event was organised by a UPND member Actor Maunga

@ UPND MEDIA TEAM