PF drama takes new twist as Lungu quits pretending, declares himself PF president

THE drama in PF took an epic and mouth-watering turn yesterday as Edgar Lungu quit pretending that he was not in active politics and announced himself president of the wrangle-plagued former ruling party.

Lungu’s public announcement that he had returned to active politics came barely 24 hours after his henchmen, Given Lubinda and Raphael Nakacinda whom he tasked to secure the PF presidency for him were out-maneuvered by Matero member of parliament, Miles Sampa.

On Tuesday, Sampa was overwhelmingly voted president at an extraordinary general conference that his opponents in the party have cried and insisted was illegal.

On Friday afternoon, High Court Judge Situmbeko Chocho cancelled an ex-parte interim injunction she had awarded to Nakacinda two days earlier stopping Sampa from discharging his duties as PF president.

Judge Chocho said she had been deceived into awarding the application.

The cancellation of the court order effectively endorsed Sampa as the president of the PF until an inter-party hearing on November 21.

But as Lungu spoke at the nineth memorial service of the party’s founder and late president Micheal Sata at Lusaka’s Cathedral of the Child Jesus yesterday, he used the opportunity to announce his political comeback.

Although Lungu’s announcement of retuning to active politics did not surprise anyone who has been observing his jogging routines and public appearances, the former president shocked political pundits when said he was returning as PF leader.

“I am back to active politics as PF president elected in 2021 with a mandate to 2026,” Lungu announced.

He said at an appropriate time, the PF would hold a general conference where the party would choose a leader before the next general elections.

“After this conference, I will handover to whoever will be elected to lead the PF in the 2026 general elections,” he added.

Lungu said the chaos in the party had been instigated by “those in power” and would not allow PF to die as long as he lived.

“I will not allow the mighty Patriotic Front to die just like I will not allow factions in the party. I will also not allow opportunistic individuals to destroy the party,” he warned.

Lungu said his return to active politics was after “careful and deep reflection and wide consultations following naked efforts by those in power to annihilate the biggest opposition party in Zambia today using their stooges and institutions of governance”.

“As I get back to my leadership role, l call for unity of purpose. I will need to work with everyone and all those Shenanigans of some mischievous characters holding illegal conventions must come to an end here and today,” Lungu warned.

The former president also clarified that his destitution of vision in governing the country is that his predecessor late president Micheal Sata had already brewed a plan for infrastructure development and there was no need to be inventive.

He implored leaders of different opposition political parties whom among them he maltreated during his reign, to join forces with him and trouble his successor in defence of democracy.

“I am ready to fight from the front and not from the rear those who are ready for this fight come along as for me, I am ready for anything,” declared Lungu.

“For now I am prepared to suffer all manner of consequences for choosing to defend and protect democracy and the PF from all those intending to kill it.”

But before Lungu could even arrive home after his announcement, PF Secretary General Morgan Ng’ona had already responded saying Lungu needed to re-apply before being admitted back to the PF as an ordinary member in line with the party constitution.

Although it is not clear weather Ng’ona will re-admit Lungu back to the PF, let alone allowed to the helm of the party, one thing is for sure, bundle-depleting drama starring PF continues.

After his massive electoral defeat in 2021, Lungu wrote to Cabinet Office on August 26 announcing his resignation as PF president and from active politics.

“In view of the clear provisions of the Former President Laws of Zambia, I hereby write to inform you that I have decided to resign as PF president and indeed from active politics” read part of the letter addressed to then Secretary to the Cabinet, Dr Simon Miti.

“Please, find my resignation letter to the PF Party chairman attached for your reference,” concluded Lungu.

Kalemba