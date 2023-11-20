“PF” MEMBERS ALLEGEDLY STRANDED AFTER ATTENDING SAMPA’S CONVENTION

By Darius Choonya

Some Opposition Patriotic Front (PF) members from Mambwe District, Chipata, have allegedly been left stranded after attending a convention that ushered in Miles Sampa as Party President in Lusaka.

The affected members have told Diamond News that Mr. Sampa promised to pay them an amount of K 250, 000 for each chairman and K10, 000 for ordinary members so that they vote for him.

David Kamanga claims he is scared of going back to the village because the people he mobilized have threatened to kill him if he does not give them the money as promised.

When contacted for a comment, Mr. Sampa denied the allegations, describing the complainants as liars.

Credit: Diamond Tv