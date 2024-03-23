PF MPS TELL POLICE IG TO RESIGN

…..for calling police officers as Junkies

Lusaka….Friday, March 22, 2024 [Smart Eagles].

Graphel Musamba must resign as Inspector General of Police for calling police officers as Junkies, the Patriotic Front Members of Parliament have said.

Mr Musamba has been known for making statements which many stakeholders have deemed to be political.

He recently said that some of the police officers recruited under the previous regime are ‘Junkies’.

But Leader of Opposition Hon Brian Mundubile said Mr Musamba must pave way for new and fresh minds who will respect the dignity of the Police officers.

He said the country cannot allow the IG to demonize his fellow officers who were trained by the Government at a great cost.

Hon Mundubile said the police officers have served the country with patriotism.

He said there is need to look back and appreciate the services these officers have rendered to the nation and Condemn the statement by Inspector General of Police.

Hon Mundubile argues that had there been junkies in the police service, there would not have been a smooth transition of power in 2021.

“There is only one thing he can do, which is to resign so that new people can assume that leadership and begin to respect the officers… in 2026 when there is a change of Government, it will become very difficult for the officers to remain in service because then Musamba would have declared them to be UPND. He should do one thing that is Honourable which is to resign so that new people can be appointed in that position, ” he said.

Meanhwile, Hon Mundubile is concerned with the rate at which the UPND Government is ignoring Constitutional provisions.

He has cited the sell of Mopani Copper Mines as one of the many instances the Current Government has done the opposite of what the constitution says.

“A National asset must be sold subject to approval by parliament through a vote of atleast 2/3 majority in parliament. But this never happened in the Mopani deal. we are concerned that lack of transparency is becoming the order of the day. The lack of transparency at Mopani is by design, because the real owners will be Known. Because of lack of transparency, the proceeds will be shrouded in secrecy. Article 210 (2) has been violated in this transaction,” he said.