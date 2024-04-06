PF not against ECL association with UKA – Nakacinda

PATRIOTIC Front Secretary-General, Raphael Nakacinda, has denied reports that some senior party members were not happy with party President Edgar Lungu partnering with the United Kwacha Alliance.

Some sources indicated that identified senior PF officials felt that the ex-President should not have gotten into a pact with UKA, especially that he had no intentions to contest the 2026 general elections.

"If it is a meeting of presidents, how do you expect others to be there? We want to respond to things which are substantive and not perceptions, assumptions or speculations. That is not the way we are going to manage national affairs