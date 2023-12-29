PF OFFERS TO CLEAN LUSAKA CBD

..to help mitigate against the cholera outbreak that has claimed 52 lives so far…

Friday 29th December 2023

The Patriotic Front has offered to clean up the Lusaka City Central Business District.

The Party says with the serious cholera outbreak that has claimed 53 lives in 2023, it is imperative that everyone participates in keeping surrounding areas clean.

Patriotic Front Secretary General, Hon.Raphael Nakacinda has since requested the City Council Town Clerk that his members wish to join the Keep Lusaka Clean Campaign team in its end-of-the-month exercise.

Members of the Patriotic Front have been requested to come in large numbers and with brooms and cleaning detergents. They are expected to gather at the Lusaka City Centre on Sunday, 31st December 2023 at 08;00hrs.

Below is the letter written to the Ciy Council

27th December 2023

The Town Clerk

Lusaka City Council

Civics Centre

Independence Avenue

LUSAKA

Dear Sir,

OFFER TO CLEAN LUSAKA CENTRAL BUSINESS DISTRICT

We have noted that there is a severe cholera outbreak in Lusaka that has claimed many lives.

According to the Ministry of Health media statement dated 14th December 2023, from October 2023 to date, the Ministry has recorded a total of 1,385 cases in Lusaka Province alone with 36 deaths. Nationally, the Ministry notes 2,270 cumulative cases with 52 lives lost since 26th January 2023.

It is with this concern that we request that we be allowed to join the Keep Lusaka Campaign cleaning exercise that takes place at the monthend.

We have offered that our members join your teams in the Lusaka Central Business District on 31st December 2023.

For detailed arrangements, kindly contact the undersigned.

Thank you

Hon. Raphael Nakacinda

Secretary General

PATRIOTIC FRONT