PF President Miles Sampa bans hooliganism in the party, places all paid up staff at secretariat on forced leave

NOTICE TO ALL PATRIOTIC FRONT (PF) MEMBERS AND NON MEMBERS

October 30th, 202.

Following our heavy defeat in the 2021 general elections election, we

have finally commenced the long awaited rebranding exercise.

Given that and as agreed by majority members of the public, the one major

reason we lost government despite all the Infrastructure development, was

due to the unruly party cadres that terrorized innocent ordinary people,

businessmen and even the men in uniform (Policemen). They were the law

to themselves and always got away with the criminal activities, Our reborn

PF will not condone any of our members who conduct themselves in

unruly and violent manner.

Hooliganism amongst our members or towards non-members and the

general public is banned henceforth. We have a duty to show the citizens

that we are a reformed party from all vices that made them decide to give

us unprecedented | million red cards (Votes). It’s the only route to regain

their confidence and together we can.

Consequently and with immediate effect:

1. The slogan ‘ Akawawawa’ is henceforth banned at all PF gatherings

2. Members are free to visit our party secretariat but only if alone or with

plus one. Any groups visits will need to have prior authorization from our

Secretary General (SG) Mr. Morgan Ng’ona. Individual PF Members of

Parliament are free to visit the secretariat at any time.

3. All non-members or former members of the party are NOT permitted

to enter or be within the precincts of our secretariat. Those wishing to

join or rejoin the PF can visit their nearest PF offices in their wards or

constituencies,

4. All members with criminal offenses in the courts of law are also

encouraged to take a back row from the secretariat until their cases are

determined. While they are indeed innocent until proven guilty, it is

vital that our party name is protected from entanglement with personal

or individual criminal matters in court

5. Except the Secretary Ms. Tina, all paid up staff at the secretariat are

placed on paid leave until further notice.

6. The secretariat will be managed by the security company and no

voluntary security youths need to show up.

By copy of this letter, the Zambia Police are accordingly notified.

Best Regards,

Miles Bwalya Sampa

Patriotic Front (PF) President

CC:

– Mr. Morgan Ngona, The PF Secretary General

– PF Provincial Chairpersons

– The Zambia Police